Eurostat – prices of food and non – alcoholic drinks

20.6.2019 – In 2018, the price levelof a comparable basket of food and non-alcoholic beverages across the European Union(EU) was twice as highin the most expensive Member State than in the cheapestone. Denmark had the highest price level for food and non-alcoholic beverages in the EU in 2018, at 130% of theEUaverage, followed by Luxembourgand Austria(both 125%),Irelandand Finland(both 120%)andSweden (117%). At the opposite end of the scale, the lowest price levels were observed in Romania(66%), Poland(69%), Bulgaria(76%),Lithuania(82%), Czechia (84%)and Hungary(85%). In Slovenia 97 % of the average in EU, prices of the alcohol drinks 93 %, prices of paobacco is 68 % of the average. More:here

Source: EC Press