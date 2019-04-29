Genera elections in Spain

29.4.2019 – Spain’s governing Socialists have won the country’s third election in four years, but are short of a majority.PM Pedro Sánchez’s party polled 29% and will need the help of either left-wing Podemos and regional parties, or the centre right, to form a government. Far-right party Vox also won seats – the first time a significant far-right force has done so in decades. Vox opposes multiculturalism, unrestricted migration, and what it calls “radical feminism”. Analysts say support for Vox has been boosted by widespread anger at separatists in the province of Catalonia, who want independence from Spain. Vox fervently opposes any concessions to the secessionists.The other big story of the election was the collapse in support for the conservative Popular Party (PP), which governed Spain until it was dumped from power in May 2018 in a no-confidence vote.In its worst election ever, the PP won just 66 seats, down from 137 in the previous parliament.Turnout was 75.8%, the highest for several years and 9% more than the previous election in 2016.

Source: BBC News