New format of the EU Emergency Travel Document

19.6.2019 – The European Commission welcomes the final approval by Ministers from the Member States for the Commission’s proposal to create a modern EU Emergency Travel Document. Since 1996, EU citizens who have their passports stolen or lose them while travelling abroad can obtain emergency travel documents from embassies or consulates of EU Member States other than their own. Lost or stolen passports make up more than 60% of the cases of consular assistance provided to EU citizens. However, the old format did not meet modern security standards such as up-to-date printing techniques or protection against copying by means of security holograms. As a result, some Member States stopped using them. More: here

Source: EC Press