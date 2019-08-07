Public consultation non-formal and informal learning

7.8.2019 – The European Commission has opened a public consultation to seek opinions on the evaluation of non-formal and informal learning. People develop skills outside education (e.g. through work experience, volunteering or sport). If such skills are not validated – documented, assessed and certified by an authority – they risk to be wasted. The Recommendation calls on Member States to make more and better validation opportunities available to people. Consulting stakeholders will provide information and views on how Member States are putting the Recommendation in practice and whether this is giving people more and better opportunities to validate their skills. This will help the Commission and national authorities to identify ways to improve the Recommendation and its implementation. More: here

Source: EC Press