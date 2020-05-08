Slovene surnames

8.5.2020 – Slovenians have surnames that are among the oldest in the world, older than German, Spanish, English and French. The book Surnames is about their origin and meaning, many of which are still alive today. The book, pblished by the publishing house in Gorizi “Mohorjeva družba”, was created due to articles by history professor Tin Mamić in the Gorizia weekly Novi Glas about the origin and meaning of individual surnames.”It is a very popular column”, says the newspaper’s editor Jurij Paljk: “Mamić quickly managed to address our readers with his notes” . More:here

Source: Slovenski rod