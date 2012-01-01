13th International Film Festival Kino Otok in Isola (31.5 – 4.6)

Kino Otok is a meeting point for the general and professional public and a festival in the genuine sense of the word, offering an excellent programme selected by its international programme board. Kino Otok’s organisers believe that no film screening is complete without the presence of the film’s author. This is why the festival’s priority is to try to invite to Izola the authors of most of the presented films. During the festival, Izola’s picturesque old town centre is transformed into a real film island, where, every evening, the entire film festival colony gathers and, together with the locals, enjoys the screenings under the starry sky. The accompanying and educational programmes complement the concept of the festival, while the meetings with the authors, various courses, workshops and also the nightly festival throb at the Izola’s Lighthouse. More: http://www.isolacinema.org/en/home-2/ Source: Festival Press