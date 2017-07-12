12.7.2017-A wink to the Sun® is a national campaign by the Slovenian Association of Friends of Youth, to assure free holidays for children from socially weak families. The children are offered a week full of fun and opportunities to develop their talents and discover new potentials.The main purpose of the humanitarian programme A wink to the Sun® is to provide children from families in social distress free, relaxing, safe, creative and active holidays. Children are suggested by school counseling services, social work centers, as well as by pediatricians or parents. Children are provided with the quality leisure time, they can relax, gain strength for school obligations and experience unforgettable moments. By 10 June 2016 a total of 117,300€ was raised, which was enough to accommodate 391 children from socially disadvantaged families. For the holidays for children with special needs 19,950 € was raised. The donations are accepted between 9 May and 15 September 2017. More: here

Source: ZPM