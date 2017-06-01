EU-China Summit

30.5.2017-The 19th bilateral summit between the EU and China will take place on 1-2 June in Brussels. The aim will be to advance on the strategic partnership between the EU and China. Trade, climate change and migration will be among the issues to be covered during the summit. It will also be an opportunity to discuss foreign policy and security challenges. European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will represent the European Union. China will be represented by Prime Minister Li Keqiang. For more details here

Source: European Council Press