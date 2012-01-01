Event – Transparent energy renovation of hospitals

The event of signing the pact of integrity will be on the November 24 at 9 am at the Union Hotel, Miklošičeva 1, Ljubljana. The Head of the European Commission Representation in Slovenia, Zoran Stancic will have a speech at the signing of the Pact integrity between the Ministry of Health and Transparency International Slovenia.It is the signature of a binding agreement on the transparent implementation of the project energy renovation of hospitals, which is partly funded by European funds.

Source: EC press