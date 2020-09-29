Festival of the Slovene film, Ljubljana, 6 to 11 October

29.9.2020 - The Slovenian Film Festival (FSF) is a review of a new audiovisual production, which culminates with the awarding of prizes for the most prominent achievements and creators. The festival is the successor of the Week of Domestic Film in Celje, founded in the 1970s, which was renamed the Slovenian Film Marathon after independence and moved to Portorož, and then took over the current title the following year. The Slovenian Film Festival is a cultural and professional event where filmmakers, the professional public, business partners and film lovers meet. It is an annual meeting where a fresh production of feature, documentary, animated, feature, medium-length and short films takes place for five consecutive days. After the screening of the films, press conferences are held in the presence of many filmmakers; The professional program of the festival with thematic conferences, international film workshops and a co-production meeting with a focus on the partner country, which is Italy this year, is receiving increasing emphasis. The festival ends with the award ceremony Vesna. Vesna symbolizes the popularity of the heroine from the legendary film of the same name, directed in 1955 by František Čap. Today, the Czech director represents one of the pillars of the history of Slovenian film and is a shining example of European cultural connection and openness of Slovenian film production. The festival connects the new approaches of the young generation of authors with the tradition of the great names of Slovenian film history, which is increasingly connected with European film creativity. Every year at the beginning of the festival, the Slovenian Film Center, in cooperation with film professional associations, awards the Metoda Badjure Award for the lifetime achievement of a filmmaker named after the pioneer of documentary film. A few days after the festival, the awarded films will also be presented at repeat screenings in Ljubljana, since last year at the Komuna cinema. More: here