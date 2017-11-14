Lux prize known

14.11.2017-The LUX Film Prize awards ceremony was be held on Tuesday, 14 November, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg. The winner is swedish-norvegian-danish coproduction, Amanda Kernell’s Sámi Blood. Other two finalist were Robin Campillo’s BPM (Beats Per Minute) and Valeska Grisebach’s Western.The ceremony will be part of a well-stocked programme that will include many other events. The president of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, will be in charge of handing out the award to the director and the producers of the winning film, at the Plenary Chamber, from 11.50h to 12.30h CET. The ceremony will be live streamed here: http://web.ep.streamovations.be/index.php/event/stream/171114-1200-special-lux-film-prize-2017-award-ceremony More: https://luxprize.eu/news/countdown-lux-prize-ceremony

Source:EP Press