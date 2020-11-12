On line event : EU funds 2021 – 2027

12.11.2020 – 25.11.2020 from 9.00 – 14.00 the ONLINE event will take place, organized by Tiko pro: “Where are the funds in 2021-2027?”. There is still the opportunity to join. Why not increase your prospects for project’s approval and to ease implementation with the help of of Tiko Pro? Participation in the event is free, but registration is required here . Your inquiry is expected at info@tiko-pro.si.

CHARITY

At the end of the year, the vast majority of children need even more love, security & something beautiful that draws a spark in their eyes. Unfortunately, many children are deprived of some of these things. But together we can improve their days the end of the year. We look forward to any donation. The company launched their campaign in support of “Botrstvo” on the occasion of the company’s 10th anniversary. As they provide access to tenders free of charge, in return they to donate to the best of your ability.

Source: Euportal press