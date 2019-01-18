Online exhibition of outsanding European women in the arts and sciences

18.1.2019 – Today the European Commission launched an online series of profiles on remarkable historical women in the arts and sciences, who have made important contributions to social, economic and technological domains. The stories of these extraordinary women will be published in Europeana, the EU digital platform for cultural heritage. On this occasion Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society, Mariya Gabriel said: “How much better would Europe be if we could offer more opportunities to girls and women across professional fields from art to science? Having role models will help them build these dreams. The online exhibition I launch today in cooperation with Europeana is about pioneering women from our history whose stories are vastly different, but have one thing in common: these fearless women changed the world with their passion and hard work. Today we need to empower and inspire girls and women everywhere in Europe to innovate, discover and create especially in the digital sector. And all of us, we have a role to play”. Every week until International Women’s Day in the first week of March, a new story will be released, after which the “Pioneers: Trailblazing women in the arts, sciences and society” exhibition will be permanently available online on Europeana. The exhibition is part of the Commission’s strategy developed under the initiative of Commissioner Gabriel to increase women’s participation in the digital economy and to empower them to play a more active role in the digital age. More: here

Source: EC Press