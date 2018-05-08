Public speaking workshop

8.5.2018 – Public speaking is a need and a necessity that we can not avoid. A high-quality performance does not depend on the individual’s talent or coincidence, but can be improved and improved with proper training. We are all familiar about the unpleasant feelings that accompany us before and / or during the performance and are one of the main problems of performing. “Stagefright” can greatly reduce the quality of the performance or even disable it. Many complain about a low voice or a lack of animation. Or did you tell at the press conference exactly what you did not want? The workshop encourages participants to discover, through their own experience and under the guidance of instructors, the principles of performance. You will meet with terms such as (stage) relaxation, concentration, persuasiveness, sincerity. Together we will find answers to what is disturbing in your performance, and where are the qualities, how to present and charisma. Recognition of feelings on the stage is also the domain of this workshop, as well as the lessons from the field of emotional intelligence and psychology. Duration: 8 hours (60 min) Number of participants: 10 to 15 Location: Nazorjeva 1, 1000 Ljubljana (Iskreni.net) Dates: May 16th and 17th, from 17:00 to 21:00 Lecturers: Mag. Irena Zagajšek, journalist (Society for European Integration Research) and assistant. A cameraman is also involved in the workshop. Purpose of education: Participants learn about the basic principles of performance. They conquer the principles of performance and improve the quality of performance. Particular attention is paid to individual problems and their resolution. Depending on the wishes, the needs and the available time, practical workshops for working with the media can be included in the workshop. Program: 1st meeting Introductory presentation of the way of work and discussion with the participants. An example of the appearance and observation of the performance process. Exercises to overcome discomfort. Saturation, concentration, presence. Exercise “Introduce yourself”. Individual appearances and instructions Exercise: “Attention” 2nd meeting Preparing for an appearance Exercises for improving voice quality. Exercise: “Trust” Working with individual performances “Real time” recording and watching performances. Discussion and conclusion of the workshop Price: 100 Euros (registration until 11 May to 24:00) and after this date 120 Euros. Applications at: irenairenaz@gmail.com and info@europortal.si. Tel. 031 425 289. The application deadline is May 15th to 12.00. Payment to TRR no later than the day of training at: Workers’ savings bank d. d. Ljubljana. Branch Miklošičeva. Miklošičeva 5, 1000 Ljubljana. SI56 6100 0000 8852 373 SWIFTHDELSI22 It is also acceptable to pay on the site before the start of the training, based on the application. You can turn on at any time (both days or only one) and the price is the same.