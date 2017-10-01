Regions&cities,Brussels 9-12 october

In 2017, the European Week of regions and cities will reach its 15th birthday. It is a moment of both looking back and looking forward, whilst tackling the challenges that the EU regional and urban policy should be addressing, as of today, and over the coming years. The European Week will take place just ahead of the publication of the cohesion report and of the presentation of the EU multiannual financial framework 2020-2026. In this perspective, the event will be an ideal platform for gathering and presenting the views of the regions and cities on both the budget and the subsequent legislative proposals with regard to cohesion policy and rural development. Discussions with practitioners will be integrated with input from academia as well as from participants from non-EU countries that are interested in the process of European integration, both from an institutional point of view and in terms of policies that promote European cohesion. Programe: here More: here