Signature of the EU funded projects

15.11.2017- On the 16 November, European Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc will take part in the international investment conferences “New investment moment” in Ljubljana, where they will solemnly sign an agreement on two investment projects financed from the EFSI Fund in Slovenia. It is the first Slovene Infrastructure EFSI project between the EIB and DARS for financing the establishment of electronic toll collection services and for the project between EIF and SID Bank to establish a joint program for promoting equity investments in Slovenian innovative SMEs.

Source: ECPress