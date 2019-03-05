Slovene developing days

5.3.2019- On Friday, March 8, a central event dedicated to the Slovenian Developing Days will take place in Ljubljana. The promotion is aiming at raising public awareness on the development aid from Slovenia to developing countries. The event is organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Labor, Family and Social Affairs and Sloga. The beginning of the central event will take place at Pošta Slovenije, Čopova11, Ljubljana. More: Program SRD2019 SLO_osnutek

Source: Ministry of foreign Affairs