The Sakharov prize to the Democratic Opposition in Venezuela

25.10.2017- The Sakharov prize was rewarded to the Democratic Opposition in Venezuela: National Assembly (Julio Borges) and all Political Prisoners as listed by Foro Penal Venezolano represented by Leopoldo López, Antonio Ledezma, Daniel Ceballos, Yon Goicoechea, Lorent Saleh, Alfredo Ramos and Andrea González. For the last several years, Venezuela has been in political crisis. The ruling party has steadily limited the rule of law of and the constitutional order, and in March 2017 the Supreme Court stripped the democratically elected National Assembly of legislative power. Julio Borges, the president of the National Assembly, summed up the situation in Venezuela in the following words: “It’s not only a political confrontation in Venezuela. It’s a vital, existential, values-based confrontation”. At the same time, the number of political prisoners has amounted to more than six hundred, according to the latest report of Foro Penal Venezolano (Venezuelan Penal Forum), a prominent Venezuelan human rights organisation that provides legal assistance pro bono, to those with limited economic resources and presumed to be detained arbitrarily, tortured or assaulted during protests. Among the political prisoners are prominent opposition leaders Leopoldo López, Antonio Ledezma, Daniel Ceballos, Yon Goicoechea, Lorent Saleh, Alfredo Ramos and Andrea González.More: here

Source: EC Press