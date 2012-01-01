The Seviqc Brežice festival is the synonym of early music in Slovenia and one of its most important cultural events. We invite the most distinguished artists, paying great attention towards young talents, education, the development of professional criticism and cultural tourism. We are one of the most important early music festivals in Europe. The programme is based solely on HIP (historically-inspired performance) and is set exclusively at venues of Slovenian cultural heritage. It was from the beginning that we have been including international cultural concepts, which are so popular today in Europe. This diverse programme is the very aim of the Seviqc Brežice Festival, whose name comes from the abbreviation of the Latin expression Semper Viva Quam Creata, which means ‘Always alive as created’. Our aims and intentions are to bring together the most exceptional production of the world’s early music scene, to systematically stimulate the performing of Slovenian composers from previous centuries by the best internationally acclaimed artists and to insist on the authenticity of production of early music (classical music with authentic instruments and performance). Each year the carefully selected programme shows the colourfulness of musical styles from different European countries, from the middle ages to the beginning of the 20th century, thus breaking the stereotypes on the average opinion on classical and early music.Events