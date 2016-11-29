Workshop – Health Promotion & Primary Prevention

“Health Promotion & Primary Prevention – Exchange of Good Practices”, Tuesday 29 November 2016, from 12.45 to 14.45 European Parliament, room PHS 5B001, Brussels

AGENDA Co-Chairs: Mr Alojz PETERLE (MEP) and Ms Glenis WILLMOTT (MEP)

12:45 – 12:50 Opening and welcome by the co-chairs Part 1 – The state of primary prevention and health promotion in Europe

12:50 – 13:00 CHRODIS: Joining forces in health promotion to tackle the burden of chronic diseases in Europe Mr Clive NEEDLE, Policy & Advocacy Director, EuroHealthNet

13:00 – 13:10 Primary care professionals’ clusters providing prevention and health promotion Dr Aldo LUPO, General Practitioner, President of the European Union of General Practitioners (UEMO)

13:10 – 13:20 Health promotion from a citizens’ perspective Ms Roberta SAVLI, Deputy Director, European Federation of Allergy and Airways Diseases Patients’ Associations (EFA)

13:20 – 13:30 The role of schools in paradigm shift from cure to prevention Dr Jesper VON SELEEN, University College South Denmark, Acting Network Coordinator, Schools for Health Europe (SHE)

13:30 – 13:45 Questions & Answers Part 2 – Examples of good practices

13:45 – 13:55 Health promotion and primary prevention in the EU Mr Artur FURTADO, Acting Head of Unit C4, Health determinants and inequality, DG SANTE, European Commission

13:55 – 14:05 The insurance industry bet for disease prevention and health promotion Ms Jessica CARREÑO LOURO, Project Manager, International Association of Mutual Benefit Societies (AIM)

14:05 – 14:15 A healthy working environment – employers vision Mr Arnold DE BOER, Adviser Social Affairs and Training Policy, European association of craft, small and medium-sized enterprises (UEAPME)

14:15 – 14:25 The promotion of healthy behaviours among workers Mr Dimitris THEODORKAIS, Policy Officer, UNI Europa

14:25 – 14:40 Questions & Answers

14:40 – 14:45 Closing remarks by co-chairs