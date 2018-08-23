A Film Competition for young filmmakers

23.8.2018 – The European Commission’s #EUandME campaign is launching a short film competition for young filmmakers from 24 August until 31 October 2018. The competition is open to young European filmmakers between 18 and 35 years old. They will be able to participate in one of five categories related to the campaign: mobility, sustainability, rights, digital and skills and business. There will be one winner per category, who will receive a grant of 7500 euros to make his film, and which will be sponsored by one of five renowned European filmmakers involved in the #EUandME short film series. Interested participants are invited to submit their idea for a short film telling a story related to the impact of the European Union on the daily life of citizens: in addition to a script of the film, a short video where the candidate will demonstrate his motivation and will explain the concept of the planned film are requested as well as a link to a short film they have achieved in the past. Applications must be submitted electronically via an online application form on the contest webpage (available from 24 August 12:00 here). The #EUandME campaign, with five short films directed by well-known European filmmakers, was launched in 28 Member States of the European Union in May 2018 with the aim of launching a conversation about the impact of the EU on youth life. Further details on the Young Directors Contest will be available on the campaign webpage. More:here