Altiero Spinelli Prize for Outreach – call for applications 2017

21.8.2017-The European Commission launched an EU-wide contest for a prestigious “Altiero Spinelli Prize for Outreach: Spreading Knowledge about Europe”. The Prize will reward outstanding contributions that communicate the EU -its founding values, history, action and key benefits- to wider society, enhance citizens’ understanding of the EU, broaden the ownership of the European project and build trust in the EU. There will be six first prizes of 50.000 EUR, six-second prizes of 30.000 EUR and ten-third prizes of 17.000 EUR. The prize is open to individuals or groups of individuals (natural persons). The individual applicant (or the group leader, in case of groups of individuals applying) must have at least a Master’s Degree and must, at the time of the application, be affiliated with a legal entity such as, for example, an academic institution, organisation, civil society organisation, company or other type of legal entity established and based in an EU Member State. Eligible participants include scientists, artists, scholars/researchers, writers, journalists and all kinds of other actors who can contribute to articulating what Europe stands for today and tomorrow and why European citizens should “fall in love with Europe” despite its imperfections. Deadline for registration is 5 September and 2 October for the applications. More :here

Source: EC Press