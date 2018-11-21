Call for the applications for the European Chief Prosecutor

21.11.2018 – The European Commission published today a call for application for the position of European Chief Prosecutor at the European Public Prosecutor’s office. The selected candidate will be the first ever European Chief Prosecutor to lead the EU’s independent prosecution office in charge of investigating, prosecuting and bringing to judgment crimes against the EU budget, such as fraud, corruption or serious cross-border VAT fraud. The European Public Prosecutor’s Office will become fully operational by the end of 2020. The selection criteria include, among others, at least fifteen years of professional experience as an active member of the public prosecution service or judiciary and at least five years of experience as a public prosecutor responsible for investigations and prosecutions of financial crimes in a Member State. A selection panel will evaluate the candidates for the post of future European Chief Prosecutor and submit their assessment to the European Parliament and the Council, which will appoint the European Chief Prosecutor by common agreement. The position will be based in Luxembourg. The vacancy notice is open until 14 December 2018 here. More: here

Source: EC Press