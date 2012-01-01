Commission launches video contest for young people

In the context of the broad debate launched by the Commission’s White Paper on the Future of Europe, young Europeans are being invited to look ahead at how Europe can reach its full digital potential. The Commission’ video contest Digital Tomorrow invites young people between the ages of 16 and 25, who live in the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein or Norway, to create a video on their digital vision for the year 2025. Videos can focus on any digital topic, from smart cities or robotics, to digital democracy. They can be fictional stories, animations, or video blogs. The contest gives participants the opportunity to share their vision and thoughts on the future of digital policies at a moment when the Commission reviews progress of its Digital Single Market strategy of 2015, in May this year. The five winners of the contest will be invited in June to the Digital Assembly in Malta, where they can present their ideas and discuss them with European policymakers. More details on how to participate and upload a video are available here. Source : EC