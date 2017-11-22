Creative Europe – call for proposals

18.9. 2017-Today, under its Creative Europe program for the cultural and creative sectors, the Commission launches a call for proposals to fund transnational cooperation projects linked to the European Year of Cultural Heritage 2018. The call is an invitation to cultural actors such as concert halls, opera houses and theatre groups across the EU to get involved in the Year’s activities to reinforce a sense of belonging to a common European space.In total, €5 million is expected to be available for the heritage projects. The Commission will favor projects that focus on awareness raising and communication activities, and which will make a long-term impact. The deadline for submission is 22 November 2017. Projects should start between January and September 2018, and can run for a maximum duration of 24 months.More: here

Source: EC Press