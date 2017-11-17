Erasmus call for proposals

24.10.2018 – For 2019, funds available for Erasmus+ are expected to increase by €300 million or 10% compared to 2018. Today, the Commission published its 2019 call for proposals for the Erasmus+ programme. From an expected budget of €3 billion for next year, €30 million has been set aside for dedicated European Universities. This is a new initiative that was endorsed by European Union leaders at the Gothenburg Social Summit last November, and part of the push towards establishing a European Education Area by 2025. Any public or private body active in the fields of education, training, youth and sport may apply for funding under the 2019 call for proposals for the Erasmus+ Programme. In addition, groups of young people who are active in youth work, but who do not form a youth organisation, may apply for funding. Together with the call for proposals, today the Commission also published the Erasmus+ Programme Guide in all official EU languages, which provides applicants with details on all opportunities for students, staff, trainees, teachers and more available in Erasmus+ for 2019. More: here

Source: EC Press