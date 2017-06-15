High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President Federica Mogherini, Foreign Ministers of the European Union and Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla signed,12.december 2016, the first ever agreement between the EU and Cuba. This Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement constitutes the new legal framework for EU-Cuba relations. It will facilitate an enhanced political dialogue, improved bilateral cooperation and the development of joint action in multilateral fora. The agreement aims to support the transition process of the Cuban economy and society. It promotes dialogue and cooperation to encourage sustainable development, democracy and human rights, and find shared solutions to global challenges. The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security .

Source : EC Press