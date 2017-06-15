Dialogue Pristina – Belgrade – statement by HRVP Mogherini Federica

“Together with Presidents Hashim Thaçi and Tomislav Nikolić and Prime Ministers Aleksandar Vučić and Isa Mustafa I had on 1.2. 2017 another high level meeting of the Dialogue for normalisation of relations between Belgrade and Pristina. In our meeting today we followed up on the discussions we had in the Dialogue on 24 January. I am encouraged by the constructive engagement shown by both sides. This commitment and political will contributes significantly to reducing tensions and we will continue to work in this spirit. The Dialogue is a very important process for Serbia and Kosovo, but also for the region and the European Union. Progressing in the normalisation of relations is key for both to preserve peace and advance towards the European Union. It is essential for Europe and for regional stability. All participants today reconfirmed their full commitment to working together within the Dialogue. I would like to thank all participants, Presidents Thaçi and Nikolić and Prime Ministers Vučić and Mustafa for the frank and constructive discussion we had.”

Source : EEAS press