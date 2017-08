9.8.2017- Critics of the Venezuelan president Madure have long referred to him as a dictator, especially since his loyalist Supreme Court started nullifying laws passed by the opposition-controlled Congress. Maduro has said the assembly is the nation’s only hope of peace but many Venezuelans say it has left them without any democratic options to oppose him. More than 120 people have died in anti-government protests since April. More:here

Source: Reuters