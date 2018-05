17.4.2018 – Shirin Ebadi visited Ljubljana. She is an Iranian human rights lawyer. She has represented clients who have fallen foul of the Iranian political system and has been subject to intense scrutiny from her own government. She was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2003 for her courage in defending human rights and democracy. Her book Iran awakening is her life story in Iran and the Western World. More: here

Source: Mohorjeva družba Press