Less democracy in Turkey

Hours after the referendum result, Statistics Institute figures showed the unemployment rate reached 13 percent in the three months to February, from 11.1 percent a year earlier. The non-farm jobless rate rose to 15.3 percent and youth unemployment surged to 24.5 percent from 19.2. The overall message: “Erdoğan got what he wanted … but he hasn’t consolidated his power … [he] was hoping for an unequivocal mandate. Turkey’s political opposition may be weak, but nearly half the country’s voters distrust their president.” As many as 75 percent of Belgium-based Turks voted Yes. The least supportive EU-based Turks were in Spain, where just 13 percent voted Yes. Playbook has reformatted detailed country-by-country statistics so you can see the net Yes vote across Europe:

Put together, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium and Austria alone delivered a net Yes vote of about 325,000. No votes by small margins in many other European countries reduced the overall net gain to 299,000 out of his 1.35 million margin of victory. U.S.

President Donald Trump congratulated President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his win in the referendum in a call, while the U.S. State Department took a different, tougher tack, seeming to question the legitimacy of the vote.

Source olitico 18.4.2017