Macedonia after the violence in the Parliament

30.4. 2017- After the violence in the Macedonian parliament the Macedonian State Prosecution reported that arrested seven out of 15 people suspected of participating in the violence against MPs in Macedonia’s Parliament on 28 April. At the same time, according to RTS, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the US Department of Defense Hoyt Brian Yee came to Skopje. He is the first Western diplomat who comes to Macedonia after riots and meets with all the major politicians in Macedonia.

Background

Riots in Macedonia started when the parliamentary majority Zoran Zaev, leader of SVSM, made a deal with the Albanian parties to elect the President of the Parliament, and demonstrators, mostly opponents of the so-called Tiranese Agreement, broke into the Parliament. Hundreds of people were injured in riots, including Zoran Zaev, leader of SDSM and Zijadina Selo, leader of the Alliance for Albanians. The political crisis continued with unmanageable loyalty, as Zaev gave Ivanovu a ten-day deadline for to hand over the cabinet mandate, while Gruevski’s political rivals were accused of attempting a coup.

Source : Insajder