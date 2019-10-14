A successful actress in Los Angeles from Actors Studio Ljubljana

14.10.2019 – Ana Roza Cimperman moved to Los Angeles in 2014 to pursue new opportunities for her acting career. Since then she has acted in multiple features and short films, commercials, comedy sketches, music videos and web-series. Her movies have screened and won awards at more than sixty film festivals all around the world. She recently appeared in her third video for PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) and filmed a commercial for T-Mobile. Her post-apocalyptic short film “Eco” is still screening at festivals in the United States and Europe.

What do you like most about living in Los Angeles? One of my favorite things after moving to Los Angeles five years ago was the warm weather and the different accessible cuisines from all over the world. I also loved that the city had so many different neighborhoods and offered opportunities to do so many different activities. I still love all of that, but what I really appreciate now are all the people living here. Everyone is from a different state or even a different country and you learn so much from talking to them, which really expands your perspective and it is so useful for me because of what I do as an actress. People here are so hopeful and fearless which is something I admire.

Your favorite acting project? The short film “Eco,” was probably the most fun I have ever had on set. We were shooting in an abandoned village near Palm Springs, in the middle of the desert. My character was about a woman living in a post-apocalyptic world who loses her brother which drives her to near-insanity. The story was fantasy based, a portrayal of a hopeless world where people have experienced so much pain and loss that they begin losing their own humanity. They barely use words to communicate and their behavior becomes primal. It was completely different from anything I have ever done. I usually play gentle characters but here I was a fighter. So was that the hardest role you have ever played? I don’t think so. The intensity of my character and the desert setting were so far removed from my world that it was easy to distance myself emotionally from it. However, a few months later I portrayed a teenage girl named Su in the film “A Door.” It was already hard enough to play someone ten years younger, but my character was also very depressed, lonely and immature. She also experienced hallucinations of her dead mother. While preparing for the character on set I knew that it would be best for me to be alienated as much as possible from the rest of the cast and crew. I ate my meals alone and spent my breaks going on walks thinking deep into my character’s thoughts and darker emotions. It was really emotionally exhausting, I wanted to be friendly and talk to people, but I knew it would not help my character so I remained very reserved. Let’s just say I was extremely glad when we shot the last scene.

Do you already have any projects planned for the near future? Soon I will start filming the first season of a comedy series called “Four Winds,” where I play the daughter of a Russian billionaire. My character moves to Los Angeles under an alias identity and uses her father’s money to open an art studio. She also meets three other girls who are also new to Los Angeles. It’s a comedy with some drama mixed in it. Two of the co-stars have done lots of stand up comedy before so I am looking forward to working and learning from them. I also learned a German accent especially for the part because my character pretends to be German. I’m also working on another project, although it is still in the early stages of production. The project is a TV series where I play goddess Athena who gets sent to Earth and is appalled when she learns that nobody believes in Greek Gods anymore. What are your hobbies? I love to read, mostly non-fiction books. I also watch a lot of movies at home and in the theater. That’s the advantage of being an actor, even if it’s not a good movie you still learn from it, so it’s never a waste of time. If I really like a scene I memorize it and work on it with my acting coach. I also try to volunteer whenever I have the time. Los Angeles has so many opportunities to do so. I love animals and I like to help by volunteering at a dog rescue here in West Hollywood. I also volunteer as an actress for the Mental Health Intervention Training program which trains LAPD officers how to respond to calls involving people with a mental illness. What would be your dream project? It would probably be a role in a film-noir. It wouldn’t have to be the femme fatale role, in fact I would prefer to be the tough detective or a criminal. I love that genre and unfortunately it hasn’t been popular for a long time. It just seems like it would be very fun to work on a project like that. I love the gloomy atmosphere and the witty lines that the characters deliver so fast that it’s almost difficult to make sense of the conversation.

Advice for anyone who wants to become an actor? I would advise them to enroll in an acting class. Doesn’t have to be the best one, just something to get you out of your comfort zone. I have started in Actor’s Studio in Ljubljana, where brother Vajevec have been teaching Strasberg’s Method for over 30 years. If there isn’t any theatre school around, they can start working on their voice and speech with the help of youtube videos, read scripts, plays and watch good movies with great actors. For a while I used to just watch movies where actresses were nominated for an Academy Award. Being in dancing and singing classes helps too and so does yoga. Or finding a film class or film group where aspiring filmmakers watch good movies and have conversations about them after. Sooner or later they will start producing their own films and they will cast you because they know you. Any of these tips will help you get you closer to becoming an actor. Artists are often paralyzed by fear, thinking we are not good enough or afraid of what people will say. One of my favorite quotes found in Roosevelt’s ‘Man in the Arena’ speech says, “It is really never the critic who counts. It is the person in the arena, the person who puts himself out there and takes risks.” I believe that creating and doing the things you love is the only way to truly feel alive.

