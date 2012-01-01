Reporting on Media Literacy in Europe

The purpose of the study (SMART2016-008) is to provide a comprehensive snapshot of media literacy initiatives in Europe.

It was financed by the European Commission and written by the European Audiovisual Observatory.The study is the first major mapping of this field in Europe, providing a detailed analysis of the main trends, based on a selection of 547 projects. The authors found that initiatives to develop ‘critical thinking’ were the most prevalent, followed by ‘media use’ covering projects which aim to improve our ability to search, find and navigate and use media content and services. More : https://ec.europa.eu/digital-single-market/en/news/reporting-media-literacy-europe

Source: EC Press