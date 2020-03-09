100 days of the new Commission

9.3.2020 – President von der Leyen presented the main challenges facing her Commission on the 100th day of her mandate during a press conference. The Commission is now dealing with new, pressing priorities, namely the situation at the Greek-Turkish border and the COVID-19 outbreak. At the same time, we remain committed to driving the work on the twin transition, towards a green and digital Europe. The von der Leyen Commission is therefore acting on all fronts. Tonight, President von der Leyen will meet Turkish President Erdoğan to discuss solutions to end the pressure at the EU’s external borders. In parallel, the Commission is coordinating an EU-wide effort to solve the issue of unaccompanied minors on the Greek islands. As regards the COVID-19 outbreak, the Commission’s Response Team is working with the Member States on preparedness, risk assessment, joint procurement and funding of research on diagnostics, treatment and vaccines. In view of these new priorities, President von der Leyen highlighted the need for a swift agreement on the next long-term EU budget, today more than ever. On the twin transition that Europe facing, the von der Leyen Commission has moved from talk to action within its first 100 days. More: here

Source: EC Press