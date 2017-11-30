2018 budget adopted

30.11.2017-In the next year’s budget, MEPs provided more support for the unemployed young people and additional funding for the small and medium-sized enterprises, research programs and the Erasmus + program.The commitments for 2018 amount to EUR 160.1 billion, and the approved payments amount to EUR 144.7 billion. After the Council formally approved a conciliation agreement on the budget, the European Parliament endorsed it with 295 votes in favor, 154 against and 197 abstentions. With the signature of the President of Parliament, Tajik, the budget has now been finally adopted.

Youth, growth and jobs

Parliament rejected the cuts in the growth and jobs budget, as proposed by the Council, and provided more money for the Youth Employment Initiative, which now will receive a total of 350 million euros. Parliament also provided more funding for programs that promote growth and jobs (Horizon 2020 will receive an additional EUR 110 million, Erasmus + additional 24 million and the COSME program an additional 15 million euros).

Refugees, migration and Turkey

Parliament increased the budget for Europol (an additional 3.7 million euros and ten new posts) and Eurojust (an additional 1.8 million euros and five new jobs). The European Asylum Support Office will receive an additional EUR 5 million for the resolution of the migration crisis, thanks to Parliament, an additional EUR 80 million will also be earmarked for the EU’s external action in the field of migration management (measures in the eastern and southern neighborhoods and the Western Balkans). In Turkey, the situation in the area of democracy, the rule of law and human rights deteriorated and MEPs have reduced Turkey’s pre-accession funds by EUR 105 million.

Agriculture and climate change

The support for the young farmers, has at the request of Parliament, increased by 34 million Euros, and an additional 95 million euros is for the environment and climate-friendly agricultural practices.

Source: EP Press