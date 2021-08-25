30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence

25.8.2021 – Executive Vice-President and Commissioner for Trade, Valdis Dombrovskis, represented the European Commission this week in Ukraine, on the occasion of its 30th anniversary of independence and the International Crimea Platform Summit, where he reiterated with President Charles Michel the European Union’s unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. In his meetings with President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the Executive Vice-President highlighted the importance of Ukraine as the EU’s strategic partner and praised the country’s achievements over the last 30 years, with the Association Agreement as the main driver for strengthening the political association and economic integration of Ukraine with the European Union. More: here

