3,9 million for media freedom

20.11.2020 – Today, the European Commission launched a call for proposals of €3.9 million to further support cross-border investigations as well as to map and address violations of press and media freedom.The call aims for example at legally and materially supporting investigative journalists training, promoting content sharing, co-creation and translation of journalistic pieces of general interest and monitoring press and media freedom violations to ensure the general public and European institutions are provided with reliable and comprehensive information. It is aimed at NGOs, international organisations, and academia, with each project expected to involve partners from at least two countries, with project coordinators based in the EU. This call for proposals is part of a series of EU co-funded projects to support media pluralism and freedom detailed in this factsheet. The deadline for submissions is 20 January 2021. More: here

Source: EC Press