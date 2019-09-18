18.9.2019-Today, the European Commission releases key statistics on the European arrest warrant. With 16,636 warrants issued in 2016 and 17,491 in 2017, the European arrest warrant is the most used EU instrument of judicial cooperation in criminal matters since its launch in 2004. In total, in 2017, over 7,000 people suspected of serious crime and terrorism were surrendered across borders. In terms of procedure, from the arrest to the decision on surrender, it takes on average 15 days when the person consents to their surrender and 40 days when the person does not consent. Even if the duration of surrender procedures varies greatly between EU countries, it has significantly decreased on average. More details are available in the statistics report, as well as in factsheets that are available here

