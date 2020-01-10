Single online register of geographical indications

10.1.2020 – The European Commission has set up a single ‘eAmbrosia’ online register, which collects all denominations protected by geographical indications – Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) and Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) – as well as Trademark Guaranteed Traditional Specialties (TSG). The products concerned, i. food, wine and spirits were previously collected in three different registers: e-Spirit-Drinks, DOOR and e-Bacchus. Geographical indications legally protect more than 3,300 product names and promote the unique characteristics of these specialty products and the traditional knowledge of their manufacturers. In the eAmbrosia register there are protected European products, such as champagne and feta, among Slovenian ones, for example, Slovenian honey, Carniolan sausage, Prekmurje gibanica, Cviček and many others. More: here

Source: EC Press