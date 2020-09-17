EPP to support culture in EU

17.9.2020 – The EPP Group supports the use of €12 billion to help Europe’s cultural and creative sectors recover from the COVID-19 crisis. This money should be taken from the EU’s planned Recovery and Resilience Facility. “We call for clearly dedicated money to secure the jobs of almost 8 million artists and workers of the sector who lost their income and social security almost overnight. European cultural heritage is at risk, only sufficient finances will allow for its preservation” said Tomasz Frankowski MEP, the EPP Group’s negotiator of a Resolution entitled ‘Cultural recovery of Europe’, which will be voted on by the European Parliament today. More: here

Source EPP press