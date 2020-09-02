77th Venece Film festival

2.9.2020 – 77th Venece Festival opened its doors today. Twelve films at the festival were supported by MEDIA programe . Four films on this selection to compete for the Golden Lion : Amants (Lovers) by Nicole Garcia (France), ŚNIEGU JUŻ NIGDY NIE BĘDZIE (Never Gonna Snow Again) by Małgorzata Szumowska (Poland and Germany), Qua VADIS, Ajda ? by Jasmila Zbanic (a co-production of a nine country) and Notturno (Nocturnal) by Gianfranco Rosi (Italy). Actor Matt Dillon joined the Venezia 77 International Jurypresided over by actress Cate Blanchett, and will award the Golden Lion for Best Film. More:here

Source: EC Press