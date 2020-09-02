euportal twitter euportal facebook

77th Venece Film festival

2.9.2020 – 77th Venece Festival opened its doors today. Twelve films at the festival were supported by  MEDIA programe . Four films on this selection to compete for the Golden Lion : Amants (Lovers) by Nicole Garcia (France), ŚNIEGU JUŻ NIGDY NIE BĘDZIE (Never Gonna Snow Again) by Małgorzata Szumowska (Poland and  Germany), Qua VADIS, Ajda ? by Jasmila Zbanic (a co-production of a nine country) and Notturno (Nocturnal) by Gianfranco Rosi (Italy). Actor Matt Dillon  joined the Venezia 77 International Jurypresided over by actress Cate Blanchett, and will award the Golden Lion for Best Film. More:here

Source: EC Press

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>