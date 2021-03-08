7th Berlin International Film Festival

8.3.2021 – Two EU-supported films received awards at the 71st Berlin International Film Festival that took place online last week: the Silver Bear for Best Director went to Dénes Nagy for ‘Natural Light’ (Természetes fény) and the Special Jury Award in Encounters went to ‘Taste’ (Vị), by Lê Bảo. Nine EU-supported films and series were nominated for awards. The EU supported the development and co-production of these titles with an investment of over €750,000, awarded through the Creative Europe MEDIA programme. This first phase of the festival hosted the European Film Market, which included an edition of the European Film Forum on the future of the audiovisual sector in Europe. Various professionals from the industry highlighted the importance of more collaboration across different fields to further innovate by bringing together cinemas and new technologies among others, mirroring some of the topics identified and brought forward by the Media and Audiovisual Action Plan. The second round of this year’s festival, ‘The Summer Special’, will take place in June 2021, opening the films to the public and hosting the official award ceremony. More: here
Source: EC Press