9 million euros for the coordination of fact-checking

30.6.2020 – Today, the Commission publishes the second call for proposals to extend the reach of the European Digital Media Observatory (EDMO). The second phase of the project will fund with 9 million EUR through Connecting Europe Facility for the creation of national/multinational digital media research hubs across Europe.The research hubs of the EDMO will be interconnected in order to share best practices and relevant content. EDMO will facilitate the coordination of fact-checking and research activities at EU level and create a multidisciplinary community composed of academic researchers, fact-checkers, media practitioners and other relevant stakeholders.More:here

Source: EC Press