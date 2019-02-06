95% children in EU in a good or very good health

6.2.2019 – Eurostat, the European Statistical Office, notes that over 95% of children in the EU are in good or very good health, while in poor or very poor health conditions they are less than 1%. Data for 2017 for age groups 0-15 years also show that less than 5% of children in the EU were affected by health restrictions due to health problems. In Slovenia, in the year 2017, 93.8% of children were in good or very good health status among children up to 15 years of age and 1% in poor or very poor condition. 96.4% of children did not have any movement restrictions due to health problems, while 1.3% of children faced serious problems. More:here

