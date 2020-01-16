A new regulation on the consumer protection

16.1.2020- A new EU regulation on consumer protection cooperation has come into force today, enable better consumer protection. The new rules will improve cooperation between national consumer protection authorities and the European Commission, and help more effectively address bad consumer practices, strengthen the competences of national consumer protection authorities, detect irregularities and take remedial action. Under the new regulation, national consumer protection authorities will be able to require that the information or websites containing fraudulent information be corrected, concealed or removed. They will also be able to make trial and covert purchases and check cash flows to track fraudulent traders and online scams. Under the new rules, the Commission will make it easier to alert national authorities and coordinate their actions to eliminate practices affecting the majority of EU consumers. Consumer Centers, Consumers and Trade Organizations will be able to formally warn about new market failures through the new online information sharing tool. More: here

Source: EC Press