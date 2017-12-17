A new tool to support of the ERDF and Cohesion Funds

17.12.2017-Managing and implementing the ERDF and Cohesion Fund requires a wide set of operational, professional and management competencies, also going beyond the requirements of the 2014-2020 regulations. In order to support Member State administrations managing and implementing the Funds in evaluating and strengthening these competencies, the Directorate General for Regional and Urban Policy (DG REGIO) has developed the EU Competency Framework and a web-based Self-Assessment Tool.
The EU Competency Framework is a set of excel files that identify the competencies that employees of administrations should possess. It covers all types of administrations that manage or implement the ERDF and Cohesion Fund: national coordinating bodies, managing, certifying and audit authorities, intermediate bodies and joint secretariats.
The web-based Self-Assessment Tool allows employees to rate their proficiency level for each competency and compare it with their supervisors’ assessment and a medium term development goal set in the EU Competency Framework. The individual self-assessments of employees can be aggregated to provide an overview of the administration as a whole in order to identify competency gaps. The aggregated results of the assessment are meant to be used as a basis for developing learning and development plans on how to fill the competency gaps. Pilot testing of the tool has showed that it is complete and flexible enough so that it can be used by all kinds of administrations regardless their size or whether they are managing a sectoral or regional operational programme. More: here
Source:EC press