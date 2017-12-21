Easier access to EU funds

9.1.2018 – Following a Commission initiative in 2016, the European Parliament and the Council have agreed on a significant reform for EU funding to simplify the rules under which Member States and other beneficiaries receive money. In particular, access to EU funds will be easier. For example, researchers or students will no longer need to spend time on filling in the forms of their travel expenses and will instead be able to dedicate more time to research. To facilitate cooperation, the Commission will be allowed to rely on already existing audits and controls by other donors, like the UN. Additionally, for the first time ever in the history of EU budget, the number of financial rules has been reduced by 50%, their overall volume cut by 25% and there is a common core of rules applicable by the Commission and Member States. More:here

Source: EC Press