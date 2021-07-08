Additional cohesion policy funding to France and Slovenia

8.7.2021 – The Commission has granted additional cohesion policy funding of almost € 438.2 million to France and Slovenia to help them cope with the economic and social impact of the coronavirus pandemic and to boost a fair green and digital recovery. This amount was granted within the framework of a modification of two operational programs (OP) under the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and the European Social Fund (ESF) as well as an OP for the European Fund for aid to the most deprived (FEAD) under REACT-EU. In Slovenia, 253.3 million euros of additional resources will mainly support healthcare and long-term care as well as the green and digital transition, for example by strengthening the health infrastructure for the management of the coronavirus pandemic and by investing in ICT equipment to enable distance teaching and learning. In France, the national FEAD OP will receive an additional 104 million euros for food aid to more than 4.8 million people in need. With the coronavirus pandemic, the number of people without access to enough food for themselves and their families has increased by 20%; FEAD contributes around a third of all food aid delivered to France, mainly food packages. More: here

Source: EC Press