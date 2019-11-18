Adoption of new rules on cross-border mobility of companies

18.11.2019 – Today, the Council adopted the Directive on cross-border conversions, mergers and divisions that provides clear harmonised procedures for companies to merge, divide or move within the Single Market. The Directive includes strong safeguards to protect employees’ rights, especially to be informed, consulted and to participate in the boards of companies, as well as rights of minority shareholders and creditors during cross-border operations. The new rules also ensure that cross-border operations cannot be misused for fraudulent or abusive purposes. More: here

Source: EC Press